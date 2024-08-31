Gahlot reviews facilities at Tihar in Delhi

Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot on Saturday visited the Tihar prison complex. Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot. (PTI)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and former AAP minister Satyendar Jain are currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

The minister’ visit was a general visit and had nothing to do with the presence of the AAP leaders, said an official on condition of anonymity. The official added that the minister visited Jail No. 3 (for repeat offenders) and Jail No. 6 (for women) and the hospital in the prison complex.

Kejriwal is lodged in Jail No. 2 and Jain is lodged in Jail No. 7.

“Visited Tihar Jail today with officials. During this, instructions were given to improve the facilities provided to the prisoners and to do better work in the interest of the employees. The Delhi government is continuously working and committed to bring about systemic and comprehensive reforms in prisons,” the minister said in a post on X.

Officials said that Gahlot instructed officials to enhance the facilities provided to prisoners and also tasted food being prepared for prisoners.

Tihar Jail is one of the three prison complexes of Delhi and one of the largest in the world, comprising nine central prisons that are home to some of the most high-profile prisoners in the country.