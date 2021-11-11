Home / Cities / Delhi News / Gangster among three men arrested after shootout in Delhi’s Bawana
Gangster among three men arrested after shootout in Delhi’s Bawana

Police said Manbir Mohit alias Rancho, an alleged member of the Rajesh Bawania gang, was shot in the leg during the shootout but was stable at a hospital
An alleged member of the Rajesh Bawania gang was among three men arrested after a shootout with police in New Delhi’s Bawana on Thursday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational photo)
An alleged member of the Rajesh Bawania gang was among three men arrested after a shootout with police in New Delhi's Bawana on Thursday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational photo)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 02:50 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

An alleged member of the Rajesh Bawania gang was among three men arrested after a shootout with police in Delhi’s Bawana on Thursday. Police said Manbir Mohit alias Rancho, 24, the alleged gangster, was shot in the leg during the shootout but was stable at a hospital.

This was the second shootout between police and criminals in Delhi within 48 hours. In the early hours of Tuesday, a shootout was reported near the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences between three alleged snatchers and a police team. One Abhi Saurav, who was allegedly involved in at least seven cases of robbery and snatching, was injured in the shootout.

Also Read: Three arrested after shootout at midnight near New Delhi’s AIIMS campus

Deputy police commissioner Brijendra Yadav said they were tipped off that Bawania gang members wanted in cases of murders and robbery were visiting Bawana on Thursday. “Our team laid a trap and the three men were spotted on a motorcycle. After our informer identified them, they were asked to surrender but instead of surrendering, they fired at the police team. In retaliation, our police team also fired at them, and in the process... Rancho was hit on his leg. The three were then overpowered and arrested,” said Yadav.

Police identified the other two arrested men as Naresh, 42, and Madan, 36. Police were probing the criminal history of the three. Their gang has been involved in murder, robbery, and extortion. Rajesh Bawania was arrested in 2014 and remains behind bars.

