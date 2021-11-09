Three arrested after shootout at midnight near New Delhi’s AIIMS campus

Gunshots were fired at Kidwai Nagar area near the AIIMS campus in New Delhi during a shootout between police and three people shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

Police arrested two men and a teenager after the shootout in which no one was reported killed.

The three were arrested after one of the men was shot by the police in the leg during the exchange. The injured man has been admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre, police said.

The shootout happened in a high security area of Kidwai Nagar, located a few kilometres away from a house where senior ministers reside.

Recalling the incident, Benita Mary Jaiker, the southern police district’s deputy commissioner of police (DCP), said that at around midnight, cops from the Kolta Mubarakpur police station were patrolling the Kidwai Nagar area when they spotted three suspicious people on a motorcycle.

“Our police team signalled them to stop the bike, but the rider accelerated and tried to flee. Our team chased them. When they were near Kidwai Nagar east office block, the pillion rider took out a gun and fired at the police team. In self-defence, constable Kuldeep opened fire, resulting in an injury to the pillion rider’s right leg. All three were then successfully overpowered,” Jaiker said.

None of the police personnel were injured in the shootout.

Police identified the injured pillion rider as Abhi Saurav and another man as Gurudev Singh. Third person was a juvenile and police did not reveal the person’s identify.

Cops recovered a country-made pistol from Saurav.

Jaiker said the police have registered a case against them at the KM Pur police station and are checking if the trio had criminal records.