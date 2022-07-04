Ghazipur slaughterhouse to remain closed, NGT panel to look into its environmental impact
The Ghazipur slaughterhouse – Delhi’s only legal facility to butcher buffaloes, sheep, and goats – will not be allowed to reopen just yet. During the hearing of a review petition on Monday, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the formation of another expert committee to look into the environmental impact of the slaughterhouse.
The review petition was filed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), seeking the reopening of the slaughterhouse that was closed by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on May 30, 2022.
With Bakrid just a week away, the continued closure of the abattoir will majorly impact sales and festivities, said meat traders at the market.
Mohammad Arshad Qureshi, who heads the Delhi Meat Merchant Association said businesses have been severely impacted over the past one month. “With each passing day, there are more losses and we can only hope for a positive outcome,” he said.
A bench headed by justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the new joint committee will look at in detail the impact of the slaughterhouse on its immediate vicinity and whether any additional corrective measures were required or not. A detailed order is expected in the coming days, officials in the know of the matter said.
The NGT on May 19, 2022, had formed a joint committee comprising the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and DPCC and asked it to certify whether the Ghazipur slaughterhouse should be allowed to operate or not.
“In case the project is to be permitted, the committee may ensure 100% re-circulation of treated water and the adoption of the zero-liquid discharge (ZLD) system. The statutory regulators may fix accountability for past violations, following due process of law,” the tribunal had said.
Following the order, the DPCC on May 30, 2022, revoked the consent to operate (CTO) to the abattoir, citing illegal groundwater extraction and improper discharge of waste, resulting in it being shut.
The MCD then had to file a review petition before the NGT on June 19, seeking relief.
“The zero liquid discharge plant is neither required nor viable. Other deficiencies have been remedied. Continued closure of slaughterhouse will cause complications...,” the MCD said in its review petition.
Ghazipur slaughterhouse is the only legal abattoir in the city where goat, sheep and buffaloes are slaughtered to meet the domestic demand. The facility, built at a cost of ₹150 crore by the MCD, became operational in 2009. It has three slaughter halls -- one for large animals and two for small animals.
While poultry slaughter is allowed in several places in the city, goats, lambs and buffaloes can only be butchered at the Ghazipur slaughterhouse, located on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border.
It has a capacity to operate in three shifts with two shifts reserved to meet domestic consumption. Each shift handles about 4,500 sheep/goats and 500 buffaloes.
The MCD refused comment on the NGT’s decision on Monday.
