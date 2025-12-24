Govt approves 100 crore to revive water bodies, build e-waste park

Delhi government on Tuesday, approved ₹100 crore for rejuvenating water bodies and building the city’s first circular e-waste park, said officials. In a cabinet meeting, environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said these initiatives aim to significantly reduce sources of air and water pollution in the Capital. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

“The rejuvenation of Delhi’s water bodies will play a crucial role in pollution control. The chief minister has directed that every possible financial support be extended to complete this work within a year,” said Manjinder Singh Sirsa. “This e-park will be India’s first state-of-the-art e-waste facility built on zero pollution and zero wastage principles. The plant will fully recycle and reuse water through an advanced recirculation mechanism.”

According to officials, nearly 160 out of the total 1,000 water bodies that falls under the Delhi government will be covered under the initiative. The allocation of ₹100 crore will be in addition to the previously allocated ₹19 crore for ensuring 100% rejuvenation of all identified water bodies.

This comes days after the Delhi’s State Wetland Authority (SWA) had informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that out of 322 water bodies identified by Geospatial Delhi Limited (GSDL) using satellite imagery in the city, only 43 were found during ground truthing. Further, out of 1,045 water bodies identified through revenue records, only 631 were detected on the ground. Thus, only 674 out of Delhi’s 1,367 water bodies were found on the ground, with the remaining bodies being encroached upon.

The proposed park will be set up at Delhi’s Holambi Kalan in an area of 11.5 acres. The plant will set a standard for sustainable e-waste management and ensure Delhi’s clean industrial infrastructure, said Sirsa.