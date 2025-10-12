Govt to form panel to solve issues of educational institutes

The government will constitute a core committee to resolve long-pending issues of universities and educational institutions in a time-bound manner, said Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Saturday. Education minister Ashish Sood (HT Photo)

Sood was participating in the sixth foundation day celebration of the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) held on Saturday.

Stating that “DSEU is truly a living model of the Skill India vision, where education, employment, and entrepreneurship progress hand in hand”, Sood said that ‘Skill India’ is not just a mission, but a movement aimed at providing youth with employment and a life of dignity.

He reiterated the Delhi Government’s firm resolve to make Delhi the “Skill Capital of India.”

Meanwhile, DSEU Vice Chancellor Ashok Kumar Nagawat, on the occasion, announced the launch of short-term skill-based programs for street food vendors and other professionals, in collaboration with new educational partners such as the Learning Links Foundation.

Nagawat also mentioned that DSEU is the first university in India to fully implement the principles of the National Education Policy (NEP), including the Multiple Entry-Exit System.

Additionally, during the event, Sood also announced that from now on National Youth Day (12 January) will be celebrated every year in Delhi and starting from 2026, it will be observed at the national level, bringing together students, innovators, and young entrepreneurs from across India.