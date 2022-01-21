Govt unveils one-stop portal to promote EVs

To encourage a larger number of people in the Capital to make the electrical vehicle (EV) switch, a dedicated one-stop website for the promotion and adoption of EVs was launched by the Delhi government on Thursday.

The newly designed EV website — www.ev.delhi.gov.in — focuses not just on individuals but also on companies that want to switch their fleet to EVs, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said.

“The website is designed to be responsive and browser independent, to function as a key information resource for electric vehicle buyers, manufacturers, academicians, and EV enthusiasts. Through this website, the Delhi government aims to provide the ultimate user-friendly experience to the public along with giving them all helpful information that will enable them to purchase an EV,” he said.

The website has a “charging stations explorer” allowing the user to explore the charging stations currently active in the city. Until now, Delhi has set up 377 charging points across 170 locations. The website provides information with regards to the location of the station, specification/type of charger and the number of charging points. The website will also provide real-time numbers of charging stations as and when they come up.

The portal has an EV calculator that allows the visitor to estimate the fuel savings on her choice of electric vehicle in comparison to a conventional vehicle, transport officials said . That will enable consumers to make a rational choice as the maintenance and operational cost of an EV is far lesser than that of a conventional vehicle, officials said.

The portal will also help buyers to get information about all registered EV models. The EV search function enables the visitor to explore various EV variants and the search can be filtered according to price, brand and range.

“Academicians, and EV enthusiasts who wish to explore the Delhi’s EV ecosystem, can log on to see the sales and uptake of EVs in Delhi in real-time. The EV dashboard updates the information on the total sale of EVs in Delhi continuously,” Gahlot said.

“In addition, it will also feature recent notifications, and circulars that will be issued by the Delhi government from time to time. A section has also been kept for feedback and grievance,” the minister said.