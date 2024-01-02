close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / Govt wants opposition MPs to behave like Bidhuri, Brij Bhushan to avoid suspension: TMC's O'Brien

Govt wants opposition MPs to behave like Bidhuri, Brij Bhushan to avoid suspension: TMC's O'Brien

PTI |
Jan 02, 2024 10:52 AM IST

Govt wants opposition MPs to behave like Bidhuri, Brij Bhushan to avoid suspension: TMC's O'Brien

A hundred opposition MPs in the Lok Sabha and 46 in the Rajya Sabha were suspended during the recent Winter session of Parliament after they held protests in the two Houses to demand a discussion and a statement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the December 13 security breach.

HT Image
HT Image

In a post on X, O'Brien -- who was among the MPs to be suspended -- took a jibe at the government and mentioned Bidhuri, accused of using a communal slur in the Lok Sabha, and Singh, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment by six women wrestlers.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The accusation against Bidhuri is being looked into by a privileges committee.

"Two impeccably well-behaved Members of Parliament continue to grace the Lok Sabha -- Ramesh Bidhuri and Brij Bhushan Singh. Maybe the Modi government wants all of us in the opposition to behave like them to avoid suspension from Parliament," O'Brien -- the Trinamool Congress' leader in the Rajya Sabha -- said in the post.

While most of the opposition MPs were suspended for the Winter session and their suspensions revoked when it was prorogued on December 29, 14 members -- 11 from the Rajya Sabha and three from the Lok Sabha -- remain suspended, pending a report from a privileges committee.

The MPs that remain suspended from the Lok Sabha are K Jayakumar, Abdul Khaleque and Vijay Kumar.

The Rajya Sabha members who are continuing to serve their suspensions are Jebi Mather, L Hanumanthaiah, Neeraj Dangi, Rajmani Patel, Kumar Ketkar, GC Chandrasekhar, Binoy Viswam, Sandosh Kumar, Mohamad Abdulla, John Brittas and AA Rahim.

These MPs' participation in the upcoming Budget session remains uncertain due to the suspension.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out