Govts, education institutions need to aspire for a better country: Sisodia
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that the governments along with educational institutions needed to aspire for a better country first so that they could provide education to the next generation with the goal of fuelling country’s growth.
“Progress of a country is limited if there is no dream and aspirations for a nation attached to the skill development of youth in the country. To change this long-standing scenario, governments and educational institutions should ensure with commitment that we give dreams for the nation to our youth along with education so that they can become a part of the nation’s growth,” said Sisodia. He made the comments during an event organised by a a non-profit organisation where he was the keynote speaker.
Speaking on the theme, “Need of the hour- A new age education system encouraging job creation and aspirational employment”, Sisodia who also holds the education portfolio, said that it was the responsibility of the governments to inculcate a vision for the future in children. He said that while 4.4 million children studied in both government and private schools in Delhi, their aspirations for the future were limited to securing a decent job.
“Most of their (students) aspirations depend upon the needs and financial aspirations of their family members today. They always respond by saying that they need a good and decent paying job to support their family. All their aspirations are just stuck at getting a good job and nothing beyond that. To change this, it is the responsibility of governments to take a step further and decide where they want to see the youth of their country. Governments along with educational institutions need to have a dream for a better nation first, so that they can provide the same through education to the next generation,” said Sisodia.
He also outlined details of various initiatives such as the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum introduced by the Delhi government to inculcate a growth mindset in children. The deputy CM said that the EMC encouraged both entrepreneurship and a growth mindset among students. “The focus of the education system has always been to complete the syllabus, get better results and keep the mindset as a side course. But great work is being done on developing an entrepreneurial mindset among students in Delhi government schools,” he said.
Facing ED, tax probe heat, rebel Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi makes a ‘safe switch’
Facing prosecution under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, the decision of former Congress MLA from Adampur Kuldeep Bishnoi to jump on the BJP bandwagon seems to be an outcome of political expediency. A lookout notice is issued to ensure that a person required for investigations by law enforcement agencies does not leave the country.
New barracks at Attari border thrown open for BSF personnel
The Land Ports Authority of India has thrown open the newly constructed barracks at Attari border for accommodation of Border Security Force personnel, who are presently staying at the Khasa headquarters, which is around 20km from the International Border. LPAI's chairman Aditya Mishra handed over the accommodation to the BSF in the presence of additional director general PV Rama Sastry on Wednesday.
VB arrests JE for accepting ₹25,000 bribe in Jalalabad
FEROZEPUR: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Thursday arrested a junior engineer, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), posted at the BDPO office Jalalabad, Fazilka district, while accepting a bribe of ₹25,000. In a release, the VB claimed that the accused, Suwarsha, has been arrested on the complaint of Sukhjinder Singh of Chak Rorawali (Tambuwala) village in Jalalabad.
US officials probing claims of turbans of Sikhs being confiscated at Mexico border
Washington : US government officials are investigating complaints that Sikh migrants had their turbans confiscated by border police agents at the Mexico border as they sought asylum. The American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona sent a letter on Monday to US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus, saying that the organization had documented almost 50 cases since June in which agents confiscated turbans, denouncing the seizures as “ongoing, serious religious-freedom violations”.
Few good men by Uddhav’s side in his biggest political crisis
It is undeniable that Thackeray is struggling to contain the damage caused by the vertical split and the near decimation of his legislature party. He is trying to offset the allegation of being inaccessible by meeting party workers at Sena Bhavan at Dadar. Insiders say despite the damage control exercise launched by Thackeray and his men, the lack of a frontline mass leader is showing.
