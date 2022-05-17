Granular monitoring gives Delhi sharper picture of local weather
Extreme temperature recordings across Delhi have shown a notable spike over the past decade, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) expanding its monitoring network, with several stations in the Capital logging readings that deviate sharply from the base weather gauge at Safdarjung.
IMD data from the past week shows that 80-90% of the 11 stations in Delhi recorded temperatures higher than the official maximum, which is collected at Safdarjung. Experts said this meant that most residents of Delhi are likely experiencing higher temperatures than Safdarjung, warning that it was not an accurate representation of the city’s weather.
On Sunday, for instance, which was the city’s hottest day so far this year, nine weather stations recorded maximum temperatures higher than Safdarjung. Mayur Vihar was the only cooler than Safdarjung.
Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 45.6°C, around four degrees lower than stations in north-west Delhi’s Mungeshpur and south-east Delhi’s Najafgarh, where the mercury tipped past 49°C, a number never before clocked on any of the city’s weather gauges. To be sure, IMD set the two stations up just a year ago, so no previous data is available.
On Monday too, when temperatures dropped across Delhi, all but one weather station (Mayur Vihar) recorded a maximum higher than Safdarjung.
The peak temperature at Safdarjung settled at 42.4°C, even as Najafgarh, Mungeshpur, Sports Complex, Pitampura and Jafarpur went above 44°C.
Scientists from IMD explained that the Safdarjung weather station is considered Delhi’s representational observatory because the recordings are done using mercury thermometers, with readings logged manually to present a more accurate picture.
“Most observatories in Delhi have automatic systems, which have a scope for error, because they use bi-metals, which can contract and expand during different weather conditions. The Safdarjung and Palam observatories are also older stations that have comparative data to show if the spikes are abnormal. We always stress the use and mention of representational stations for a more precise idea of the temperature,” said one senior Met official who asked not to be named.
Delhi has five manual weather stations – at Safdarjung, Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar. Readings here are collected manually, with a Met official using several instruments to note recordings at various intervals through the day. The remaining — Najafgarh, Mayur Vihar, Sports Complex, Mungeshpur, Jafarpur and Pitampura — are all automatic stations (AWS), where data is automatically recorded and transmitted through servers by pre-calibrated weather instruments.
IMD officials say these AWS began to be installed across the city from 2010, due to IMD requiring better coverage during the Commonwealth Games (CWG), adding that they require minimal space, in comparison to a full-fledged observatory.
“The AWS network is expanding across the city and this is bringing us more information on weather. While they are not as accurate as a manual reading, they are still used to get an idea of the temperature in an area and if it appears that the reading is inaccurate, these stations are re-calibrated regularly to ensure precision,” said another IMD official who asked not to be named.
Delhi also has AWS at Narela, Delhi University and Pusa, none of which are currently being used to provide readings.
Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet Weather Services, said a single weather station cannot provide representational data for the entire city.
“Safdarjung weather station is located in a fairly green area, as compared to the rest of Delhi, which has a lot of heavily concretised spaces without much green cover. Temperatures in these parts of the city will therefore, understandably, be higher. A station can throw up data for a 3-4 km radius. But for a better picture of the entire city, the Met could average out readings from seven or eight stations,” said Palawat.
Health experts also pointed out that accurate reporting of temperatures and early forecasts can help people take the necessary measures to protect themselves from extreme temperatures.
“Prolonged exposure to such high temperatures can cause an array of health issues in people, which could range from muscular cramps, dehydration, dizziness, heat strokes and fainting spells. Just like a cyclone warning system, we need an early warning system for extreme temperatures so that people can take some kind of steps to protect themselves. If we told people even a few days in advance that temperatures are likely to spike to 49°C, the damage would be far less,” said Dr Dilip Mavalankar, director of the Gandhinagar-based Indian Institute of Public Health.
Lucknow temples decked up for Bada Mangal
Temples in the state capital are all decked up for celebrations of Bada Mangal. Bada Mangals (Tuesdays of Hindi month Jayeshth) will fall on May 17, 24, 31 and June 7. In Lucknow, the Patalpuri Hanuman Temple in Chowk will be decorated with flowers and Lord Hanuman would be offered bhog of 56 dishes and 'Sunderkand path' would be organised which would be followed by Mahaarti, said treasurer of Temple, Riddhi Kishore Gaur.
Tight security, Sec 144 for Bada Mangal celebrations in Lucknow today
Elaborate security arrangements have been made for Bada Mangal celebrations in Lucknow on Tuesday. The Bada Mangal celebrations will resume after two years' break forced by the Covid-19 surge and the local administration has announced fresh restrictions to ensure maintenance of law and order and adherence to Covid protocols. District administration officials said tight security arrangements have been made in areas, especially ones with mixed population.
Police arrest three in connection with thefts of several water tankers
Gurugram: Police arrested three members of a gang, involved in the theft of vehicles, on Monday. The gang allegedly stole several water tankers from Bilaspur and Pataudi. According to the police, they illegally supplied water to new developing areas to make quick money. The water business is one of the most lucrative and requires no investment. A senior police officer said that the gang stole six water tankers and were using them in different areas.
Delhi heatwave: Some respite on windy, cloudy Monday
New Delhi: A day after mercury rose to the season's high of 45.6C, Delhi experienced slight relief on Monday with the maximum temperature dropping three-five degrees in most places as overcast skies during the day and dust-raising winds brought down the maximum temperature at Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, to 42.4 degrees Celsius (C) – two notches above normal and 3.2 degrees down from a day ago.
Record summer beats life out of Delhi’s Mungeshpur farms
It's a little after high noon, and northwest Delhi's Mungeshpur village, near the Haryana border, looks deserted, as if nobody lives there. There are no customers, there is no bustle; the only occasional movement on the village road is of stray animals. With a population of nearly 10,000, Mungeshpur hit the headlines as it reported the maximum temperature across the country on Sunday at 49.2 degrees Celsius (C).
