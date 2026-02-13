New Delhi, Pollution-related curbs on construction activity has delayed PWD's roundabout beautification project with a fresh deadline set for March, government officials said on Friday. GRAP restrictions delay PWD's roundabout revamp project; deadline set to March 2026

"Our target is to complete the work at more than 40 roundabouts, likely by the end of March this year. Due to GR restrictions, work was stalled for several days. Hence, the deadline of the project is slightly shifted," a senior official said.

The project, announced by the Delhi government in November last year, seeks to revamp over 40 roundabouts across the city with artistic landscaping, modern lighting systems, sculptural installations, murals and thematic greenery to enhance the capital's aesthetic appeal.

According to Public Works Department officials, work is ongoing at several locations at a fast pace, while concerns over security of the items being installed at the sites have been discussed in a recent meeting with senior government officials.

The work was supposed to be completed in late January 2026, ahead of the peak tourist season, but it has been stalled owing to implementation of Graded Response Action Plan , and the fresh deadline is now the end of March, officials said.

"The initiative is expected to enrich Delhi's visual identity and reinforce its image of a true national capital that reflects the cultural spirit of the entire country," the official said further.

"We have seen that within few months of completing projects, there are issues regarding theft, sanitation, and maintenance. PWD is an engineering agency concerned with roads and buildings; controlling thefts is part of law and order," he said.

In the past, theft of electrical parts and iron grilles, and damages to horticulture items have been faced by the PWD at major locations. There should be a policy decision on this matter, another official said.

Officials said expensive installations inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel, parts of escalators on foot overbridges and electric wires of musical fountains on Mathura Road have been stolen and damaged, rendering them useless.

