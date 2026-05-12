Group of men molests, assaults 2 women in Delhi's Nehru Place; 4 detained: ‘Slapped us, tore our clothes’

A group of men allegedly physically assaulted and molested two women in their 20s in southeast Delhi’s Nehru Place area with the women saying that they pulled at their clothes, made suggestive remarks, and slapped them several times. The women further alleged that Delhi Police did not immediately file an FIR in the matter. Four men from the group have been detained, while eight other men were questioned in connection with the incident, said police. (Hindustan Times/Representative)

Four men from the group have been detained, while eight other men were questioned in connection with the incident, said police.

DCP (southeast) Hemant Tiwari identified the accused as Md Fahad (28), Md Savej (45) and Md Arif (33) and Md Faheem (21).

The incident allegedly took place around 6:30am on Sunday, soon after the two left a five-star hotel where one of them was working as an event manager and stopped to have tea at a stall nearby. Police said they hail from Assam and Bihar.

‘We were helpless, they were drunk’ Speaking to HT, the woman from Assam said that, at the stall, two men started staring at them with one of them passing suggestive remarks and making obscene gestures. The other, then, walked up to the women and began hurling abuses.

“I told him to go away... But he stood even closer. I pushed him just to get some space. He got angry and called his friends (one in a car). There were seven to eight of them. They all surrounded us. We were helpless because there were so many of them and they were also drunk,” said the woman.

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As dozens of people watched, the men then assaulted the women. “They slapped us many times. They pulled and even tore our clothes. They grabbed us. It was so traumatic and we had no help. After 5-10 minutes, we somehow managed to run from there,” she added.