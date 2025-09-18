GST reduced: Delhi drug control dept directs manufacturers to revise MRPs by Sept 22

New Delhi The department has allowed companies to alter labels through stamping or stickers to reflect the revised MRPs. (Representative photo)

The Delhi drugs control department on Wednesday directed manufacturers and marketers of pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices in Delhi to revise the maximum retail price (MRP) of their products, in line with the reduced Goods and Services Tax (GST) announced in the 56th GST Council meeting earlier this month.

The department has asked them to review their MRP by September 22.

“All the manufacturers and marketer of drugs, formulations & medical devices located in the jurisdiction of Delhi are required to revise the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of drugs, formulations and medical devices as per revised GST rate w\.e.f. 22.09.2025,” a circular issued in this regard, a copy of which was accessed by HT, said.

In the circular, dated September 17, the department noted that the revised GST structure will come into force from September 22.

The department has allowed companies to alter labels through stamping or stickers to reflect the revised MRPs, without needing to reprint the entire packaging, provided they obtain a no-objection certificate from the State Licensing Authority. “This alteration of label through stamping/stickering… is limited to only revision of MRP to the extent of revised GST rate without affecting other part of label,” the circular said.

To ensure smooth implementation, manufacturers have been asked to take “all necessary steps to ensure that concerned stakeholder in supply chain up to retailer level comply with the revised MRP.” The department also directed that the updates should be carried out in a phased manner “so as to not cause shortage of the product in the market.”

In addition to manufacturers, the notice placed responsibility on retailers and wholesalers to update billing systems. “All the retailers and wholesalers are also directed to update their billing including the online software used for billing purpose with the revised GST rate with effect from 22.09.2025,” the order said.

The circular has been circulated to the Drugs Controller of Delhi, the Manufacturer Association of Delhi, and the Chemist Associations of Delhi for compliance.