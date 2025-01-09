Gurugram DC inspects night shelters

Gurugram deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar has conducted an inspection of night shelters across the city, and has directed officials to enhance amenities such as warm water, clean washrooms, and bathing areas at these facilities. Gurugram DC during his inspection of the night shelters across district earlier this week. (HT Photo)

Kumar on Tuesday night visited night shelters at several key locations, including Gurugram Railway Road, Bhim Nagar, and Kadi Pur, and was accompanied by officials from Red Cross and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).

The DC distributed blankets to those staying in the shelters and gathered feedback about their experiences, and urged NGOs and social organisations to encourage the homeless to use the night shelters.

Kumar emphasised that flyovers, busy junctions, and other high-traffic locations should have adequate shelter facilities based on historical data and current needs. He directed officials to ensure the cleanliness and maintenance of shelters, with proper lighting and sanitation facilities in place. Sufficient blankets and other necessities must also be provided to cope with the cold.

He also instructed the city’s project officer, Mahendra Kumar, to increase the number of temporary shelters in crowded areas.

The DC also ordered the installation of informational signage and boards at all public places to guide people to the nearest shelters. He stressed that nodal officers conducting night inspections should carry extra blankets to provide immediate relief to anyone found sleeping in the open. During his visit, Kumar interacted with shelter residents, including daily-wage laborers and migrants, and ensured their comfort. He instructed caretakers to address any challenges faced by the residents promptly and improve overall facilities.

Acknowledging the rising demand due to the harsh winter, Kumar also directed MCG to establish six additional temporary shelters at strategic locations such as Iffco Chowk, Bus Stand, Hero Honda Chowk, Basai Flyover, Sikanderpur, and HUDA City Centre within the next two-three days.