Gurugram Police issue notice to YouTuber Elvish Yadav to join investigation

Gurugram Police has issued a notice to YouTuber Elvish Yadav to join investigation in connection to a case in which a Delhi-based content creator, Sagar Thakur, alleged that he was assaulted by Yadav at a shopping mall in Gurugram’s Sector 53 area on Friday, officials aware of the matter said on Sunday. Gurugram Police has issued a notice to YouTuber Elvish Yadav to join a probe in connection with a case in which a Delhi-based content creator, Sagar Thakur, alleged that he was assaulted by Yadav at a shopping mall in Gurugram’s Sector 53. (ANI Photo)

A purported video of the assault has surfaced on social media, and demand of Yadav’s arrest was trending on X on Saturday. Meanwhile, Yadav shared a video on social media platforms and purportedly claimed that the entire incident was pre-planned by Thakur.

On Saturday, he also went live on X and presented his version of the controversy centering around the assault.

“Ever since I went to Bigg Boss, you will see their tweets against me on X. For eight months, he (Thakur) has been harassing me... Thakur made a statement, ‘I will burn you and your family members alive.’ I just couldn’t bear it and that’s why I used some derogatory words. He called me to meet him at his friend’s shop, where he had the complete set-up of the camera. This was pre-planned,” Yadav purportedly said in the video.

The video purportedly showed him saying that he has full faith in the state chief minister and Gurugram Police and is ready to cooperate in the investigation in every way, and also apologised for his act.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram Police has issued a notice under section 40A of Code of Criminal Procedure to Yadav. “We have issued a notice to Yadav and asked him to join the investigation. Further action will be taken as per law,” said inspector Rajender Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 53 police station in Gurugram.

Thakur, who goes by the name Maxtern on YouTube, alleged that he is well-known content creator specialising in gaming entertainment, actively producing content on YouTube since 2017. He has over 1.6 millions subscribers on YouTube, and 850,000 followers on Instagram and 240,000 followers on X, and knew Yadav since 2021.

“In the last few months, Elvish Fan Pages spread hate and propaganda that made me distressed, and consulted an NGO for counselling. Yadav asked me to meet him, and I thought it would be a verbal discussion. When he came to the store along with his eight to 10 friends, who were in an inebriated state, he started hitting me and used abusive language. Yadav tried to break my spine to make me physically disabled. The incident took place around 12.30 am on Friday,” Thakur said.

A first information report was registered against Elvish and his accomplices under sections 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 53 police station on Friday.