Gurugram residents demand urgent foot over bridge on Sector 102/102A stretch

Residents of Gurugram sectors 102 and 102A along the Dwarka Expressway have demanded immediate construction of a foot over bridge or a traffic roundel with signals on the 60-metre-wide road dividing the two sectors. The 2.7km stretch, towards the Dwarka Expressway underpass, lacks any pedestrian crossings or traffic management infrastructure, daily inconveniencing thousands of commuters. 60-metre-wide road divides sectors 102 and 102A. (HT Photo)

Oyster Grande—a prominent society with over 750 flats spread across both sides of this carriageway—is at the centre of the demand. The project’s amenities, such as its clubhouse, parks, and community services, are divided by the highway, leaving residents to cross the high-speed corridor on foot amid heavy traffic.

“We have a single deed of declaration, but two disconnected halves of our home. Children and elderly residents cross this road multiple times a day—it’s an accident waiting to happen,” said Colonel Hari Bhagwan (retired), president of the RWA.

Other large housing societies such as Emaar Emerald Hills, Shapoorji Pallonji Joyville, and Oyster Green dot the same corridor, alongside schools, shopping complexes, and the under-construction Mata Sheetal Hospital.

“Traffic has increased in recent years but infrastructure hasn’t kept pace. There is no proper internal road network or service lane. Everyone is forced to use this main stretch,” said Sumeet Pandey, a resident of Emaar Imperial Gardens.

RWA representatives also highlighted that seven nearby villages, including Kheri Majra and Dharampura in Ward 6, rely on the stretch for school and hospital access, further increasing daily congestion. In their formal appeal to authorities, residents submitted photographic documentation and a petition signed by hundreds of affected families, demanding urgent intervention.

Safety hazards extend beyond pedestrian access. Stormwater drains are incomplete, and there is a lack of service lanes despite commitments under the Gurugram master plan. “People are forced to drive and walk on the wrong side,” said Parag Anand, a resident of Joyville.

Responding to the concerns, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) executive engineer Shekhar Nandal said, “The road construction is being done according to GMDA’s specifications. The final layer of bituminous concrete will be laid after the monsoon. Drainage clearing is underway, and footpath work is progressing. Drainage at the depressed portion near the underpass will be fixed with cross drainage, and signage, safety furniture, and lane markings will follow.”