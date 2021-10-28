‘Has intimate material’: Court declines to share data with Delhi riots accused

A Delhi court on Thursday said that the mobile data collected from several accused in the Delhi riots conspiracy case, cannot be supplied to the co-accused as it raises the question of their right to privacy and contains their private photos, videos.

“It appears that there is a question of right of privacy of accused and supply of any such data, as asked for, will have an impact on personal lives of the accused persons and thus, supplying any photographs or video as contained in the mobile phone of accused to any other accused persons or even to the counsel of the accused would not be possible,” said additional sessions judge Amitabh Rawat.

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid, varsity students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, Jamia Coordination Committee member Safoora Zargar, former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain and 13 others are the accused in the case. They have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The court’s observation comes after the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) submitted that the personal data in the mobile phones of the accused persons cannot be supplied to the other accused persons due to “privacy concerns”.

The court noted in its order that the public prosecutor presented two sealed envelopes that contained photographs from the mobile phones, and added that these included intimate pictures and videos by the accused persons.

These were filed in response to the applications by some of the accused seeking additional documents, which the SPP said was “duly supplied”.

The counsel for some of the accused person, however, submitted that it was a case of conspiracy for which they would require the contents of mobile phone of other accused persons who are stated to be related to each other and in the interest of the defense of the accused, the issue of supply of personal data including whatever video or photographs as are available in the mobile phones should not be closed and kept open.

Some of the counsel for other accused sought time for deliberating on the aspect and for making submission on the next date of hearing.

Earlier, Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad had told the court that supplying all data without any classification would infringe on the privacy of the others.

Eighteen accused in this case have been booked under stringent anti-terror law UAPA and are accused of being the “masterminds” of the February 2020 riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

Meanwhile, the Delhi high court on Thursday granted time to the city police to inform it about the latest stage of trial in cases pertaining to the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia in December 2019.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh asked the police to inform it about the status of cases including whether the charge sheet has been filed and whether the trial has commenced.

The court was hearing a bunch of petitions seeking registration of FIRs against the police during the Jamia Milia violence of 2019. It had also sought various reliefs for the victims.

The police’s counsel said that they would file the reply following which the court adjourned the matter till December 23.