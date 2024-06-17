Hate crime: Man kills 21-year-old daughter, dumps body in field

A 46-year-old man murdered his daughter, 21, and dumped her body in a field in Rohini, police officers aware of the case said on Monday, adding that the incident was a hate crime — the accused killed his daughter because she was in a relationship with a man from a lower caste. Giving details of the case, police said that they received a call on Sunday night about a woman’s body being found in the fields of Chandpur village in Rohini. (HT Photo)

Police said Nand Kishore, who is originally from Muzaffarpur, Bihar but was living in Prem Nagar near Peeragarhi, committed the crime on Sunday — celebrated the world over as Father’s Day. He was arrested on Monday morning.

Officers did not share the daughter’s name, but said she lived in their village in Muzaffarpur and had recently arrived in the Capital.

Giving details of the case, police said that they received a call on Sunday night about a woman’s body being found in the fields of Chandpur village in Rohini. Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said the woman had injuries on her neck and abdomen.

Investigators probing the case said that initially, the body could not be identified as her ID cards were missing and locals failed to recognise her. The only clue that police had was that a few villagers saw a car approach the fields in the evening.

“One of the locals said the deceased was in the car with a man. Initially, we thought it was a lovers’ spat which led to the murder,” an investigator said, on condition of anonymity.

Armed with this information, police roped in their informers and looked at CCTV around the village to identify the car. “Within a few hours, we managed to get details of the car — a cab with an aggregator company. The driver was contacted, and we discovered that the deceased had come to Chandpur with her father,” the investigator said.

Sidhu said the cab driver shared details that led police to Kishore’s rented accommodation in Prem Nagar. “He was interrogated and he confessed to killing his daughter. We also recovered a paper cutter from his home which he used to kill his daughter,” the DCP said.

Murder most foul

A second investigator involved in the case said that Kishore had planned the murder over the last few weeks as he was upset because her boyfriend was from a lower caste. The investigator said the two had been dating for 3-4 years and had met at college.

Police did not share the boyfriend’s name or the caste he belongs to.

“The family found out about the relationship around six months back after villagers saw the couple talking to each other and told the parents. Kishore said he felt humiliated because the man belongs to a lower caste. He tried to end the relationship but she fought back,” the second investigator said.

Officers said that once the family found out about the relationship, Kishore returned to Muzaffarnagar, and around two months ago, forced his daughter to come to Delhi with him. The woman then went to her brother’s house in Narela and started living with him.

“The brother found her talking to her boyfriend over the phone and complained to Kishore,” said the second investigator.

At this point, police said, the woman told Kishore that she wanted to marry her boyfriend.

“Kishore then called a friend and booked a cab. He told his daughter that he was taking her to a restaurant to fix their issues but took her to Chandpur village, which is 10-12 km from his house. They deboarded the cab near the fields and then Kishore pulled out a paper cutter and killed her,” said Sidhu.

Police said they are also questioning the cab driver to check if he was an accomplice in the murder.