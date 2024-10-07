HC closes proceedings over Rani Laxmi Bai statue installation at Shahi Idgah

The Delhi high court on Monday closed the proceedings over the installation of Rani Laxmi Bai’s statue at the Shahi Idgah after its managing committee said the installation was not interfering with the right to pray or perform religious functions. The court on September 23 rejected a petition against the installation. (Shutterstock)

Senior advocate Viraj Datar, who represented the committee, submitted before a bench of Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela that the “mistrust” was resolved as the statue was erected in one corner after the construction of a boundary wall.

“In view of the...development, the counsel for the appellant submits that the mistrust has been resolved. ...the present appeal is disposed of,” the court said.

The committee appealed against Justice Dharmesh Sharma’s September 23 order rejecting its petition against the installation. Justice Sharma said the surrounding area of the Idgah belonged to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the committee did not have a legal or fundamental right to oppose the installation.

On Tuesday last, the high court asked the committee if it was agreeable to the installation of the statue at the inner corner section of the Idgah in Delhi’s Sadar Bazar area. It underlined Rani Laxmi Bai is a national hero and not a religious figure. The court wondered why the committee was opposing the installation. “You must volunteer yourself rather than the court giving court order in this. She [Rani LaxmiBai] is a national figure. She is not a religious figure. Ask your clients if they can make an accommodation.”

The court said it did not make sense. “Why is the passion so high? Today the commissioner has imposed [Section] 144 [of the Code of Criminal Procedure prohibiting public gatherings] in the city and one of the reasons is this. We are putting this to you very candidly. We are not able to understand. Why this opposition?” the court asked.