HC directs Delhi govt to fill vacancies on minorities commission

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Delhi government to fill the vacancies of the chairperson and members of the Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) within eight weeks, after being assured that the appointment process was already under way. The assurance was given after the court sharply criticised the government during the pre-lunch hearing for its prolonged inaction (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The direction came after the revenue department secretary informed a bench comprising chief justice DK Upadhyay and justice Tushar Rao Gedela that the appointment process was underway and was likely to be completed in eight weeks.

The assurance was given after the court sharply criticised the government during the pre-lunch hearing for its prolonged inaction. “Since August 2023 you haven’t moved an inch. The office has not been functioning. Why have you framed the act? Please put it in the shelf. We will be happy. Everyone will be happy,” the bench had said to Delhi government’s lawyer.

Following the assurance given after lunch, the court disposed of a petition filed by Sidak Singh Kalra, who had sought directions to the government to fill the long-pending vacancies in the commission. In his plea, Kalra contended that DMC had remained non-functional since 2023 due to the absence of appointments.

Recording the government’s statement, the court said, “The writ petition stands disposed of in terms of the statement made that the vacancies will be filled in eight weeks.”