HC permits excise policy case accused Sameer Mahendru to travel to Dubai

The Delhi high court on Tuesday permitted businessman Sameer Mahendru, an accused in the Delhi excise policy case, to travel to Dubai by suspending the lookout circular (LOC) issued against him. On September 9, the high court granted Mahendru bail. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A bench of justice Vikas Mahajan directed a city court to release his passport. “...the application deserves to be allowed. Accordingly, the petitioner is permitted to travel abroad from January 9 to January 16, 2025. As the passport has been surrendered by the petitioner to the trial court, the trial court is also directed to release the passport for the said period and smooth travel...LOC issued against is also suspended for the aforesaid period,” Justice Mahajan said.

Mahendru approached the high court seeking modification in his bail condition barring him from leaving the country without the court’s permission. He said he had to travel to Dubai with his wife and daughter to meet his 73-year-old ailing father-in-law.

On September 9, the high court granted Mahendru bail in the money laundering case related to the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped policy, taking note of the period of incarceration and slow trial.

Mahendru said he regularly appeared before the trial court and had not misused the liberty granted to him while seeking suspension of the LOC and release of passport. He added the city court granted permission to co-accused Gautam Malhotra to travel abroad on December 21.

Advocate Vivek Gurnani, who represented the Enforcement Directorate (ED), submitted Mahendru’s plea was bereft of specific documents regarding his father-in-law’s health. He added his physical presence was required for the trial.