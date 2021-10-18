Heavy rain, waterlogging hit traffic movement in Delhi

Several areas in Delhi and its adjoining parts witnessed waterlogging due to heavy rainfall, leading to slow movement of traffic and road blockages early on Monday. Many users took it to social media to complain about the slow traffic movement.

The Delhi Traffic Police in its latest advisory said that the MB road in Delhi has been closed due to the waterlogging at Pulprahladpur underpass and suggested alternate routes for commuters.

“Traffic advisory - Due to water logging at Pulprahladpur underpass MB road is closed. Road users may take alternate routes going towards Mehrauli Mathura road underpass Sarita vihar flyover Or Modi mill flyover and vice versa towards Badarpur,” the traffic police said in a tweet. The authorities were also responding to the complaints from many users in Twitter over slow moving traffic on roads, especially those around Delhi’s entry points.

Also read | Cloudy sky with light rain predicted in Delhi, air quality improves

"@dtptraffic chaotic situation at Ghazipur poultry market," said one user while another user tweeted " heavy traffic jam at kapashera border no traffic police to manage traffic."

Thanks, area traffic staff has already been informed — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 18, 2021

Thanks, area traffic staff has been informed — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 18, 2021

The Gurugram traffic police also issued a traffic alert warning of traffic congestion on the national highway 48 near Kapriwas. “Traffic congestion has been reported on NH-48 near Kapriwas. @TrafficGGM is on the spot to facilitate the traffic. Inconvenience caused is highly regretted,” the police said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light intensity rains over the national capital and nearby areas for the next two hours. “Light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Baraut, Agra, Mathura, Hathras, Sonipat, Gannaur, Gohana, Sohana, Jhunjunu, Pilani during next 2 hours,” the IMD said in a tweet earlier on Monday. The weather bureau has also said that thunderstorm with moderate intensity rainfall could be expected in some places in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Waterlogging was reported on the day at major locations in the national capital such as the Gazipur fruit and vegetable wholesale market following the heavy showers overnight, news agencies reported. Also, the overnight rainfall had caused waterlogging at the official premises of the chief medical officer of Gautam Budh Nagar at Sector 39, news agency ANI reported.