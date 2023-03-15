Heavy traffic due to NH48, Chirag Delhi flyover closure: Check alternative routes

Delhi commuters were subjected to excruciating traffic jams due to the closure of the Nehru Place-IIT carriageway on the Chirag Delhi flyover for 50 days, while a large stretch of the NH 48 (Delhi-Jaipur highway) has been closed for 90 days due to the construction of Dwarka Expressway, leaving commuters stuck on the road for hours. New Delhi, India - March 15, 2023: Massive traffic jam seen as workers conducts repair work over Chirag Delhi Flyover resulting in closure of its one lane for the movement of General Traffic in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

The repair work of the Chirag Delhi flyover began on Sunday and the work on each carriageway will take 25 days. One carriageway will be closed for traffic while the other will remain operational, the traffic police said in its advisory.

Meanwhile, Public Works Department (PWD) minister Atishi on Tuesday directed the officials to complete the maintenance work of the Chirag Delhi flyover within a month - instead of 50 days - in view of traffic jams in the area.

The Delhi traffic police have suggested alternative routes for the commuters of Chirag Delhi flyover and Delhi-Gurugram to avoid the inconvenience:

1. The commuters heading towards Dhaula Kuan, AIIMS, Defence Colony are advised to take a right from under the Nehru Place flyover and head towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg following Moolchand Hospital flyover for their destination.

2. The commuters heading towards Greater Kailash and Nehru Place from IIT Delhi on Outer Ring Road are advised to take left from the Panchsheel flyover towards August Kranti Marg to go to Ring Road. Take right from under the Moolchand flyover towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg to reach their destination.

3. The commuters going towards Greater Kailash and Nehru Place from IIT Delhi on Outer Ring Road are advised to take left from IIT flyover towards Aurobindo Morg to go to Ring Road. Take a right turn from under the Moolchand flyover towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg to reach their destination.

4. Commuters going from Delhi to Gurugram are advised to follow the route on Dhaula Kuan- Parade road-Palam flyover-Dwarka- Kapashera or Bijwasan towards Gurugram.

5. Alternatively, the commuters can opt for Dhaula Kuan- loop towards Mehram Nagar- Palam flyover- Dwarka- Kapashera or Bijwasan towards Gurugram.

6. The commuters can also opt to follow Dhaula Kuan - Ring Road - Rao Tula Ram Marg - Outer Ring Road - Nelson Mandela Marg Vasant Kuni Road - Mehrauli Gurugram Road route.