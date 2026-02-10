Helper charred to death as parked bus catches fire in Vikaspuri

A 25-year-old helper was charred to death after a parked private bus caught fire in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri in the early hours of Sunday, police said on Monday, adding that incense sticks lit inside the vehicle may have triggered the blaze. After the fire was brought under control, firefighters and police found Sharma’s completely charred body inside the bus. (PTI)

The victim, Sunil Sharma, who worked as a helper on the bus operated by a cab aggregator company, used to sleep inside the vehicle at night, police said.

According to deputy commissioner of police (west) Sharad Bhaskar Darade, Vikaspuri police station received a call about a bus on fire near a fish market adjoining Krishi Apartment around 12.33am. Night patrolling staff rushed to the spot and attempted to open the bus door, while two fire tenders doused the flames.

Police suspect the fire may have been caused by incense sticks Sharma used to light to ward off mosquitoes while sleeping inside the vehicle. “The investigation so far has found no foul play in the death. Action is being taken under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS),” Darade said.

Sharma, a native of Jharkhand, worked as a helper on the bus, which is owned by Vijay Kumar, 46. Several other buses belonging to the owner are parked near the spot, and their drivers and helpers also sleep inside them, police said.

The body has been sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for an autopsy, which will be conducted after Sharma’s family members arrive from Jharkhand, police added.