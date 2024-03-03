Himachal man shot at in south Delhi, hospitalised

A 41-year-old man got injured after he was allegedly shot at by an assailant over a minor argument in the Prem Nagar area of south Delhi, police said on Sunday. The police said they are checking CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused. (iStock)

The police said they are checking CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused.

“In the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, at about 2.26 am, a PCR call was received regarding a firing incident at Prem Nagar near Safdarjung Bus Terminal,” said a senior police officer.

On reaching the spot, a police team found that the injured was already shifted to a hospital, the officer said.

Upon enquiry, it was found that the injured victim, Rakesh Kumar of Himachal Pradesh, is a taxi driver by profession here, the police said.

The incident occurred when Kumar questioned a man who was roaming around his car for some time. An argument broke out between the two, following which the accused fired at Kumar and fled the spot, they said.

The police added that an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act and efforts are being made to nab the culprit.