Hotel owner shot dead over financial dispute in south Delhi’s Mahipalpur

A 52-year-old hotel owner was shot dead allegedly over a financial dispute in south Delhi’s Mahipalpur on Sunday night, police said. Police suspect the role of a man whom the hotel owner had leased out his hotel around 10 months ago and his associates.

All of them are absconding. A case of murder was registered and police teams have been formed to nab them, the police said.

Deputy police commissioner (southwest) Gaurav Sharma said the police control room received a call from a person saying someone shot his brother in Mahipalpur. A police team reached there and rushed the injured man to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Also Read: Man shot at by brother-in-law over interfaith marriage

“The deceased was identified as Krishan Pal Sehrawat, a 52-year-old resident of Gurugram. He had a gunshot injury near his left temple,” said Sharma.

During the preliminary investigation, Sharma said, it has come to the notice of the police that Sehrawat had leased out his hotel to a person named Roshan Mishra about 10 months ago.

“Sehrawat was having some dispute with Mishra over the issues of pending electricity bills and non-payment of the lease amount. Mishra and his associates are the prime suspects. Efforts are on to trace them.”