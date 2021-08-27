Humayunpur to Hanumanpur: BJP councillor wants south Delhi locality renamed

BJP councillor from Safdarjun Enclave Radhika Abrol on Friday moved a proposal to rename Humayunpur village to Hanumanpur in the zonal committee meeting of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The proposal comes two days after a similar request to rename Mohammadpur village was floated by the South corporation mayor.

In the committee meeting of the corporation’s south zone on Friday, Abrol said that the names of all villages in Delhi were forcibly changed during the Mughal reign. “Of the many such villages, Humayunpur, falling under ward 61, Safdarjung Enclave, which is categorised as an urban village, is one,” the proposal stated.

The BJP leader said that there has been a long-pending demand from the people of the village to change its name to Hanumanpur. “Keeping in view the demand, sentiments and emotions of the people of the village, it would be appropriate if the village is renamed in public interest,” it said.

Abrol also said that the matter shall be sent to the naming committee of the civic body for taking an appropriate decision on the renaming request.

On Wednesday, South corporation mayor Mukesh Suryan too floated a similar suggestion and even gave his “anticipatory approval” to change the name of Mohammadpur village to Madhavpuram. The proposal for renaming this village was first placed by Munirka ward councillor Bhagat Singh Tokas in a zonal committee meeting held last month.