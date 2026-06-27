Husband shoots 30-yr-old woman dead in south Delhi over cheating allegations

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her husband in south Delhi’s Tigri area on Thursday after she accused him of infidelity, police said, adding that the accused was arrested late on Friday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to police, the incident took place at around 4pm on Thursday, when the neighbours heard gunshots and rushed to the house. The woman, Kavita Rajput, was found bleeding, so the neighbours took her to a hospital where she was declared dead, police said. She had suffered three bullet injuries.

Police said her husband, Shubham Rajput, had escaped but was arrested later.

A senior police officer said the couple got married around two years back. “The accused had procured a weapon and fired at his wife after a fight. The couple had frequent disputes because the victim suspected that her husband was cheating on her. He had also threatened to kill her on previous occasions. Her family accused him of threatening and abusing her. They alleged he was in a relationship with another woman,” the officer said.

Police said the woman’s family also alleged the accused was involved in betting activities. He was earlier working at a gym in Sangam Vihar.

A family member, who refused to be named, said, “Kavita had been complaining about him for months. They got married one and a half year back but he started demanding money. He recently asked for ₹20 lakh and even threatened to kill her. He was in heavy debt but would waste money on betting. She also found out about his affair and threatened to leave him but he killed her. His family members are not taking our calls.”

Police said they are verifying allegations about monetary demands.