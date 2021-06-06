'If pizza can be delivered why not ration?': Delhi CM Kejriwal asks why doorstep delivery scheme was stalled

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday asked the Centre why it stalled its ambitious doorstep delivery of ration scheme in the national capital, which he said would have benefitted lakhs of poor people. "Just two days before 'Doorstep Delivery of Ration' scheme's implementation in Delhi, the central government stopped it. If pizza delivery can be allowed amid the Covid-19 pandemic, then why not ration?” CM Kejriwal asked.

"We are doing this to help those who are underprivileged," Kejriwal also said; adding that it will help people hesitant to go to the stores to buy ration due to the ongoing pandemic." "The scheme would have benefitted 72 lakh ration cardholders in the national capital," he also said.

He also noted that these shops have the potential to become Covid hotspot. “I request with my folded hands to Centre, please allow us to deliver ration to the Delhi residents,” the chief minister also said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also refuted allegations that the Delhi government didn't seek permission from the Centre for the scheme. "We took approval not just once, but five times. Legally, we don't need Centre's approval but we did so out of courtesy,” he said. He also alleged that the Centre has taken this decision under the influence of "ration mafia."

On Saturday, the Delhi government claimed it was prepared to launch the doorstep delivery of the ration within days and that Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal returned the file on June 2 stating the scheme cannot be implemented. However, the Centre said that the file was returned for "reconsideration" and described the allegation as "baseless," news agency PTI reported citing an official.

Under the proposed scheme, the Delhi government has promised to deliver 4kg of flour and 1kg of rice cleaned and packed at the doorstep of every beneficiary. Earlier, the name of the scheme was 'Mukhyamantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana', but was dropped by the Delhi government on the objection raised by the Centre.

"We are not doing this for credit," CM Kejriwal further said. "Have just one aim and that is to provide ration to the poor... There should be no politics over matters meant for the country's benefit," he added.

"Let me implement the scheme, I will give full credit to you (PM Modi). Ration does not belong to the state of the country, it is of people," CM Kejriwal also said.





