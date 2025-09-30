IGI Airport to roll out digital e-arrival cards for foreign travellers

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport will introduce a digital e-arrival card facility for foreign travellers from Wednesday, allowing them to share their details via a digital platform, thus replacing the existing paper-based cards, airport operator Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said on Tuesday. The e-arrival card facility has been introduced under the ministry of home affairs’ Bureau of Immigration to strengthen the airport’s sustainability-related goals by reducing paper usage, a DIAL spokesperson said. (HT Archive)

The system will allow international passengers to submit their arrival details online, streamlining the process and helping cut queues at immigration counters.

“The new system enables passengers to fill in their arrival information through a seamless digital platform, eliminating the need for manual paper cards. This will not only ease the arrival process but also improve efficiency, reduce waiting times, and support the airport’s sustainability goals by cutting down paper usage,” a DIAL spokesperson said.

The e-arrival card facility, which is already available at airports in Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore, aligns with other initiatives of the Union government to make air travel more hassle free, officials said.

The e-arrival card facility has been introduced under the ministry of home affairs’ Bureau of Immigration to strengthen the airport’s sustainability-related goals by reducing paper usage, a DIAL spokesperson said.

Last June, the government launched the Fast Track Immigration–Trusted Traveler Programme (FTI-TTP) at Delhi airport to speed up and secure immigration clearance for frequent flyers.

“This reflects the government’s commitment to providing a world-class, hassle-free travel experience while promoting sustainable practices,” said DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar. “By digitising the arrival card process, we are enabling faster clearances, shorter waiting times, and greater convenience to enhance the overall passenger experience.”