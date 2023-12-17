close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / IIT Delhi student injured after jumping before Delhi Metro train

IIT Delhi student injured after jumping before Delhi Metro train

PTI |
Dec 17, 2023 09:04 PM IST

IIT Delhi student injured after jumping before Delhi Metro train

The incident was reported around 6:40 pm from the Tilak Nagar metro station.

HT Image
HT Image

The man was standing on platform no 2 of the station and jumped before a Dwarka-bound train when it was coming to a halt, they said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The passenger suffered an injury on his head and he was soon rushed to a nearby hospital.

The student is a resident of a south Indian state and was pursuing a B.Tech degree from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, as per the officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out