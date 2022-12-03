'In 15 years, BJP turned Delhi into pile of garbage': Manish Sisodia's jibe

With a day left for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections in the national capital, deputy chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Saturday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying it turned Delhi into a pile of garbage in last 15 years.

“The BJP, which was in MCD for 15 years, turned the country's capital into a pile of garbage and the capital of stray animals," Sisodia's tweet read.

"This time the public will form @ArvindKejriwal government in MCD also to make Delhi clean and beautiful,” he wrote further.

MCD में 15 साल रही भाजपा ने देश की राजधानी को कूड़े के ढेर और आवारा पशुओं की राजधानी बना दिया.



इस बार जनता साफ़ सफ़ाई और सुंदर दिल्ली बनाने के लिए MCD में भी @ArvindKejriwal की सरकार बनायेगी. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 3, 2022

According to PTI reports, as part of the final day of campaigning for the election, AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia, held roadshows in 250 wards of the national capital, while its candidates marched in over 500 areas on Friday.

The final campaign events also included Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener, meeting with Yoga Trainers hired through the 'Dilli ki Yogshala' scheme. Kejriwal handed them checks funded by a crowdfunding campaign he launched earlier this month. Salary payments were made to 250 Yoga instructors using donations from 50 people.

The BJP, however, called it a violation of the Model Code of Conduct and demanded that the state election commission take legal action against Kejriwal. “The Aam Aadmi Party is committing this heinous act of money distribution among the voters in Delhi fearing the increasing support base of the BJP. This is a violation of the election code of conduct,” Ashish Sood, convener of Delhi BJP Municipal Corporation Election Committee, said.

Polling for the elections to the MCD will take place on December 4 and votes will be counted on December 7.

According to a notice issued on Friday by the Directorate of Education's (DoE) School Branch, schools in Delhi will remain closed on Saturday, a day before voting for the MCD election. It also stated that schools will be open on December 10.

