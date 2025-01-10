In BJP manifesto, power sops, a welfare promise to women?

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) manifesto for the Delhi assembly elections may turn to some promises the party made in Maharashtra -- with a welfare scheme for women, focus on removing surcharge from power bills, shoring up the Capital’s water supply from other regions, and adding 10,000 buses to the city’s public transit fleet -- among likely promises, according to people involved in the drafting process. BJP National President JP Nadda with the party’s Delhi chief Virendra Sachdeva at the election committee meeting for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

Suggestions for the vision document have been submitted to the party’s national unit to be greenlit, said the people cited above, even as BJP president JP Nadda chaired reviews of the party’s preparations for the February 5 elections on Thursday.

The party leaders did not specify when the manifesto will be released, though this is likely in “two or three days”.

“The BJP’s manifesto committee has studied several proposals that were a part of the Maharashtra manifesto,” said a party leader who asked not to be named.

“People of Maharashtra responded very positively to issues on which the party fought the Maharashtra elections and guarantees it made in the manifesto. The BJP may also release a ‘Delhi Vision Document’ like it did for Maharashtra,” said the leader.

The Mahayuti combine in Maharashtra, led by the BJP and comprising the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) scored a stunning victory in the assembly elections last year, winning 235 of the state’s 288 Vidhan Sabha seats.

The Mahayuti government’s Ladki Bahin Yojana – which offered poor women ₹2,100 every month — reaped rich electoral dividends, and the BJP may to float a similar promise ahead of the Delhi elections, said people aware of the matter.

A senior BJP leader said: “BJP has a proven track record of delivering on similar schemes of direct cash transfer in other states like Maharashtra. Unlike Aam Admi Party which has not been able to deliver on similar scheme in Punjab. In some form or the other, we plan to provide all four key benefits related to power, water, free bus travel and monthly assistance. Our schemes would be better planned than the AAP’s.”

To be sure, party officials did not reveal the mechanics of the welfare programme for Delhi. The AAP has already promised ₹2,100 for poor women if it is voted back to power. The Congress has promised ₹2,500.

The BJP is also likely to promise the removal of all surcharges from residents’ electricity bills, said BJP leaders.

Several surcharges are added to electricity bills in Delhi, including for PPAC surcharge and electricity tax. These account for roughly 20-30% of all bills, said officials aware of the matter.

Delhi’s power regulation commission in December slashed the power purchase adjustment cost (PPAC), one of the surcharges, by nearly half.

However, the BJP’s manifesto may suggest the removal of all surcharges entirely.

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the BJP’s MP from South Delhi and head of the panel drafting the manifesto, said the AAP government’s schemes had not translated into real-world benefits for the city’s 20 million residents.

“For example, they offer 200 units of free electricity, but the surcharges are so high that residents have to pay hefty bills,” he said.

The party, which won just eight of the state’s 70 assembly seats in the 2020 elections and three in 2015, plans to enhance several of the AAP government’s flagship programmes.

For instance, people involved in the drafting process said the manifesto will promise to boost Delhi’s water supply, by leaning on other regions, including Himachal Pradesh and Muradnagar (in Uttar Pradesh).

Bidhuri also hit out at the AAP’s water bill subsidy programme, which allows Delhi’s residents to use 20,000 litres of water for free every month.

“We plan to increase the availability of water by around 150mgd (million gallons per day) by increasing supply from Muradnagar. Similarly, another large chunk will be brought from Himachal,” said Bidhuri.

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) produces only 1,000mgd water against a daily demand of 1,290mgd, a shortfall that manifests itself in crippling shortages every summer.

At least 10,000 buses will bolster the city’s public service infrastructure, said BJP officials.

“The central government has provided electric buses to Delhi under the FAME scheme. Under the leadership of PM Modi, we will get support from the Centre and Delhites will get more benefits,” said Bidhuri.