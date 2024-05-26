In Delhi, 3 killed after fire breaks out at 4-storey house in Krishna Nagar

Three people died, and one person was critically injured after a fire broke out inside a four-storeyed house in Delhi's Krishna Nagar area on Sunday morning. The fire department received a call about the fire around 2:30 am, following which five fire tenders were sent to the spot, the officials said. According to the fire officials, 12 people have been rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals.(Representational image)

According to the fire officials, 12 people have been rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals. While one charred body was found on the first floor of the house, two others died at the hospital. Meanwhile, one person, who is critically injured, has been shifted to Max hospital for treatment.

The deceased persons have been identified as Parmila (66), Keshav Sharma (18) and Anju Sharma (34).

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, fire department officials said that the blaze began with the 11 two-wheelers parked on stilts at the house.

Meanwhile, another massive fire broke out at the New Born Baby Care hospital in east Delhi’s Vivek Vihar on Saturday night, causing the death of six newborn babies, out of the 12 rescued infants. According to the police, one infant is on a ventilator, while five others are being treated at a hospital.

Soon after the Delhi fire services received a call about the fire, they sent nine fire trucks to the spot.

“All the 12 newborn babies were rescued from the hospital with the help of other people and shifted to East Delhi Advance NICU Hospital in Vivek Vihar for treatment. Meanwhile, fire tenders reached the spot and the fire was controlled. Out of these babies, six were declared brought dead,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said.

According to the police, the infants were rescued from the upper floors of the three-storey building. The entire building was in flames, they said.

(With inputs from Jignansa Sinha)