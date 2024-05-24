 In Gurugram, 45 screens set up to monitor 1,333 booths as 2.5 mn vote | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Saturday, May 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
In Gurugram, 45 screens set up to monitor 1,333 booths as 2.5 mn vote

ByLeena Dhankhar
May 25, 2024 05:30 AM IST

Among the 1,333 polling booths across 537 locations in Gurugram district, 201 booths at 79 locations have been identified as critical and will have extensive security arrangements in place, police officials aware of the matter said

Gurugram: The district administration has set up a surveillance room at the mini-secretariat in the city with 45 screens to monitor 1,333 polling stations equipped with CCTV cameras. Officials will also keep a close watch on vehicular movement through an Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). A dedicated team will monitor the footage on 45 screens from 7am to 6pm on Saturday, they said.

Gurugram district administration has set up a surveillance room at the mini-secretariat with 45 screens to monitor 1,333 polling stations equipped with CCTV cameras in the distric on Friday. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Gurugram district administration has set up a surveillance room at the mini-secretariat with 45 screens to monitor 1,333 polling stations equipped with CCTV cameras in the distric on Friday. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Among the 1,333 polling booths across 537 locations in Gurugram district, 201 booths at 79 locations have been identified as critical and will have extensive security arrangements in place, police officials aware of the matter said.

Nearly 4,500 police personnel and home guards will be deployed at these booths and special security forces and additional police personnel will be stationed at all 201 critical polling booths, they said.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav said cameras have been installed at 250 polling stations in Pataudi constituency, at 261 booths in Sohna, at 455 in Badshahpur, and at 367 polling booths in Gurugram. Also, a special security plan has been prepared for the critical booths, which will be monitored not only by CCTV cameras but also by drones. The police department will use drones to provide special surveillance at these booths,” he said.

Yadav said the district administration is prepared to handle any untoward situation that may arise during the voting process. “In addition to the CCTV surveillance, micro-observers have been appointed at all polling stations to provide real-time updates to the district headquarters,” he said.

Gurugram police commissioner Vikas Arora issued special orders and guidelines to all officers and in-charges regarding their duties and preparations for the election.

“To manage potential crisis situations and ensure law and order, additional police checkpoints will be set up, paramilitary forces and special reserve units have been deployed. Teams have been deployed for the safe transportation and security of EVMs, enabling voters to vote freely, and preventing the entry of unauthorised items at polling stations. Prompt action will be taken against election-related crimes,” said Arora.

Adequate number of police personnel have been assigned for booth duties, as well as for patrolling, at checkpoints, as part of flying squads etc. Sector officers, zonal magistrates and surveillance teams have also been deployed for poll day. According to the police, station house officers will be present with their forces in their respective areas to maintain law and order ensuring the election process is not disrupted.

Crime units have been assigned duties, and crime branch officers will patrol with their teams, taking immediate action against any lawbreakers. To prevent external interference in the election process, 35 police checkpoints, including 8 inter-state and 27 inter-district checkpoints, have been set up. Traffic police have also been deployed to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

In addition to six companies of paramilitary forces, reserve forces will be available with the police commissioner and each deputy commissioner of police to handle any sudden situation.

The Gurugram police has appealed to the people to vote peacefully, maintain law and order, promptly report any criminal activity to the police and cooperate with the authorities on election day.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Delhi.
    Leena Dhankhar

    Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents.

Saturday, May 25, 2024
