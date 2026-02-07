In Janakpuri, agencies pit motorists against death traps

The stretch on Joginder Singh Marg in Vikaspuri where the 25-year-old man allegedly fell inside a pit on Friday and died, has remained dug up for the past six months, locals said. The pit dug up in front of Janakpuri District Centre. (HT Photo)

However, this was not an isolated instance where pits dug up for civil work were left unattended and partially covered. Upon HT’s visit to Janakpuri, atleast four other such locations were spotted where work on road repair and sewer lines was ongoing from time frames ranging from the last six months - to three years. While three major pits were visible on Joginder Singh Marg, a huge mound of rubble and dust was seen in the middle of the road at the intersection towards Possangipur village, without proper barricading. The road had collapsed in July 2023.

It took the civic agencies over a year to fill the road and fix it, before it subsided partially again and has been seeing repairs and further pipeline works since 2024-end, locals said. “The entire road is a death-trap again. A huge mound of rubble lies in the middle of the road and while they have used tarpaulin on a portion, it is not entirely protected,” said 23-year-old Ganesh Chaudhary, a resident of Possangipur.

“The road keeps subsiding and repair works have taken place nearly three years now. Adequate barricading remains a problem,” he said. While a portion of this road towards the village was covered in green tarpaulin, a significant chunk ahead had no proper barricading.

Similarly, around 500 metres from the Friday incident spot, a portion of the Lal Sai Marg road has been dug up -- for sewerage work and has been covered. However, residents alleged that the green cover and the warning board had only been put in the morning after the man died after falling in the nearby pit.

“I have seen several instances of motorists almost getting into accidents on this road as well as on Joginder Singh Marg,” said Jaideep Upmanyu, who runs a small shop on the intersection of both roads. “They’ve put proper barricades only this morning. Moreover, the roads don’t have adequate lighting as only a few streetlights work. With one side of the road shut and only the other side being used for movement for both sides of traffic, it is a call for disaster. I have seen several close-shaves as people fail to see the ongoing work or the traffic.”

Further ahead on Major P Srikumar Marg –- which has Janakpuri’s C2, C3 and C4 blocks on either side –- has been facing similar woes. Locals said the road has been dug up multiple times, to lay down sewer lines. Portions on one side of the road were still dug up when HT visited, with only partial barricading visible. “This entire road has stayed like this for nearly three years now. They dig it up, fix it, then dig it up again. There is no proper protection, though there are no deep pits here,” said Anil Kumar, who has a road-side stall on the same road.

On the other side of Joginder Singh Marg, work was underway and a deep pit was dug up in front of Janakpuri district centre -- a 200 metre stretch on the inner lane. Here too, shopkeepers said the area was covered only on Friday. Akash Singh, who runs a clothing store at the district centre, said while a tarpaulin sheet was there earlier, physical barriers have only been placed on Friday. “Work has been going on for more than six months. Portions of the road were subsiding, but proper safety was missing so far,” he said.