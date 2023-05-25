Spread awareness of lifestyle-friendly activities as part of Mission LiFE: Centre

The department of personnel and training (DoPT), government of India, has asked all ministries and departments to organise events about Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) before world environment day on June 5. (Representative Photo)

World Environment Day is celebrated annually on 5 June and encourages awareness and action for the protection of the environment.

In a letter addressed to secretaries of all ministries and departments, the DoPT has said that there is a need to spread awareness regarding lifestyle-friendly activities, such as bicycle rallies, pond cleaning, water cleaning, minimisation of food waste and other such activities.

“With a view to encouraging mass mobilisation and continuous participation of every government employee/trainee officer/new recruit in LiFE activities, the central training institutes may undertake – a month-long awareness campaign on mission LiFE (including outreach activities, seminars, quizzes, hackathons) in May,” states the letter dated May 4.

The central government coordinating agency has recommended the inclusion of LiFE-related curriculum and best practices for all future training courses. “Trainee officers should be encouraged to share best practices of LiFE with their fellow trainees,” says the order.

“Actively encourage and involve newly appointed candidates recruited through Rozgar Mela as LiFE volunteers to conduct activities and document their experiences in the form of microlearning bytes with suitable captions,” the letter adds.

It has also sought that the mess and cafeterias should serve “smaller portions” to avoid food wastage.

The ministries and departments have been encouraged to take a pledge on June 5 on mission LiFE and download their certificates.

“With your involvement and guidance in various LiFE activities, the mission will become a mass movement and inspire every employee to continuously innovate and adopt sustainable lifestyles and consumption patterns,” the letter concludes.