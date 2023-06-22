Home / Cities / Delhi News / Emergency at Delhi airport as plane returns after engine snag

Emergency at Delhi airport as plane returns after engine snag

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 22, 2023 12:18 AM IST

The flight departed the Capital at 2.20pm, but returned midway after informing the Delhi Air Traffic Control that one of its engines had failed

A Dehradun-bound IndiGo flight carrying around 105 passengers made an emergency landing at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Wednesday afternoon, according to officials aware of the matter.

An airport official said that a full-emergency landing was declared at around 3.14 pm. (Representative photo)
An airport official said that a full-emergency landing was declared at around 3.14 pm. (Representative photo)

The Delhi-Dehradun IndiGo flight 6E 2134 returned to the airport following an engine failure, officials said. The flight departed Delhi at 2.20pm, but returned midway after informing the Delhi Air Traffic Control (ATC) that one of its engines had failed. The flight landed at IGI at 3.20pm.

“IndiGo flight 6E 2134 from Delhi to Dehradun returned to its origin due to a technical issue. The pilot informed the ATC according to procedure and requested a priority landing. The aircraft landed safely in Delhi and will be back in operation after necessary maintenance. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers,” said the airline in a statement.

An airport official confirmed the incident, stating that a full-emergency landing was declared at around 3.14 pm, with the flight given a priority landing.

“The flight landed safely on runway 27/9 and after all passengers deboarded, was inspected thoroughly. One of the engines had failed and it is suspected that there was a fire in that engine too,” the official added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
emergency landing delhi airport
emergency landing delhi airport
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out