Infra, education in focus as Delhi set to table 2026-27 budget

New Delhi: The Delhi government will table its second budget in the Assembly later this month with focus on infrastructure and education, officials said. Chief minister Rekha Gupta, who is also the finance minister, will present the budget. (HT archive)

The budget session is likely to begin on March 16 and its presentation is expected on March 17 or 18, officials said, adding that the Economic Survey 2025-26 is also likely to be tabled this time.

“With a focus on school education, the budget is likely to see the announcement of more CM Shri Schools, construction of smart classrooms and ramping up of infrastructure of government schools,” an official said.

The budget is also likely to see allocation on wall to wall carpeting of roads, laying of new sewer lines, Yamuna rejuvenation and beautifying Delhi.

“The departments have submitted their proposals which are under review. The budget may also see announcements on solar policy and schemes pertaining to women and children,” another official added.

The government is also expected to make allocation for an integrated centre to be built in Alipur for children in conflict with law, officials said, adding that pollution control measures and transport section will also get allocation.

In January this year, the government directed the departments to furnish details of new schemes and projects they plan to implement in the 2026-27 fiscal.

In an interview with HT last month, the CM spoke about her government’s focus on augmenting infrastructure in the national capital.

She presented a ₹1 lakh crore budget for 2025–26 – 31% higher than last year. Among the allocations were ₹1,000 crore for improving Delhi-NCR transport links, ₹5,100 crore for a yet-to-be-launched women’s welfare scheme offering ₹2,500 per month to eligible beneficiaries, ₹2,144 crore for strengthening healthcare under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, and ₹1,000 crore for education, among others.