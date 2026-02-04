An unidentified man died after suffering a stroke while being robbed by two unidentified men in north Delhi’s Vijay Nagar area, police said on Tuesday. A case has been registered at Ranhola police station, and efforts are underway to trace the suspects, they added. Instead of helping, onlookers rob man dying of stroke in N Delhi: Cops

The incident took place around 5.30 am on Friday. A CCTV clip of the episode, which surfaced on social media on Tuesday, shows the man collapsing on the road, gasping for help and twitching. Instead of assisting him, two men arrived on a two-wheeler, got off and robbed him of his mobile phone, the video showed. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

“Due to the lack of timely medical intervention, the man passed away. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. The body has not yet been identified. The man was fluttering and gasping for help. However, none of the passersby helped. The two men took advantage and robbed him,” said a senior police officer, asking not to be named.

After fleeing initially, the accused returned and were seen searching the victim’s pockets for more valuables. They panicked after noticing CCTV cameras and sped away, police said.

The man died within 15 to 20 minutes without receiving any help. His body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Police said efforts are on to identify the deceased and raids are being conducted to identify and arrest the suspects using CCTV footage.