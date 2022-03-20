International Day of Happiness: DU’s cheery clubs to spread smiles all around

A new day is enough reason to be happy for those who choose to be, and for Delhi University’s happiness-centric collectives, the International Day of Happiness, today, has sweetened the deal. Despite a mid-semester break, the happy souls have chosen to mark the day with laughter and smiles.

“Since it’s a Sunday, that, too immediately after Holi, many students have gone back home for the mid-semester break,” says Trishi Chawla, a member of Hansraj College’s Prasannta Club, informing, “So we decided to conduct both offline and online events. There will be a virtual anonymous meet, where everyone can come with a different name and share whatever gives them happiness or anything that’s weighing them down, so that the community can extend support. We will also have a games night involving karaoke and dumb charades.”

Chawla, who is a student of BCom (Hons) second year, adds that when students return to the college, an offline event will follow. “We will go to an orphanage and teach the children the hook steps of some popular songs. And we will also sing along and organise games like musical chairs, and share some gifts with them.”

Karishma Bhatia, a member of Bharati College’s happiness club, Ananda, says, “We aim at making the college campus a more open and positive space for students so that they find happiness in all the little things around them. In the beginning of March, we distributed bookmarks — made by the team of Ananda — to the students in our campus. Our aim was to make them feel positive and elated. And starting today, we plan to have a week-long celebration with various events. We will play games like tug-of-war, lemon spoon race, one legged race, etc, followed by a jamming and a dance session, and shall organise a stationery donation drive as well.”

At Ramanujan College, those who are part of School of Happiness, will receive certificates on completion of the six- month programme. Professor TK Mishra says, “The department will give out the certificates to the third batch of this six-month long certificate programme, which is free of cost. The course has been designed to make students understand and eliminate stress, and develop a positive outlook. We are also making a short film on the concept of Unlimited. Whether it’s in love, relationships, wealth, power, attachments or emotions, the passion to possess the unlimited is injurious to the mind, body and soul. And our short film encapsulates this thought.”

Author tweets @siddhijainn

