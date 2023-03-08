‘Is Arvind Kejriwal conspiring…?’: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's claim on Manish Sisodia

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday demanded that Tihar jail authorities provide best security to Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia, who is in jail over allegations of irregularities in the Delhi excise policy case. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari claimed there was a conspiracy against Manish Sisodia

“Delhi jails come under Delhi govt, that means Arvind Kejriwal. Manish Sisodia knows a lot of secrets of Arvind Kejriwal. How can his own aide Manish Sisodia have a threat to life inside jail? Is Arvind Kejriwal conspiring against Manish Sisodia"? Tiwari told news agency ANI.



“Is Arvind Kejriwal conspiring to kill Manish Sisodia to stop him from disclosing Arvind Kejriwal’s secrets? An impression is being created that Manish Sisodia has threats from BJP. I appeal to jail authorities to provide Manish Sisodia best security possible”, he added.



A massive political controversy has erupted after the AAP alleged that Sisodia was lodged in jail number 1 inside Tihar complex, which houses hardened and violent criminals.



“Manish Sisodia has been kept with dangerous criminals inside the jail and we are worried that his life might be at risk there,” AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged.

The Tihar jail officials refuted AAP's claim, stated that the AAP leader has been assigned a segregated ward keeping his security in mind. The officials told ANI said the ward of CJ-1 where the former Delhi deputy chief minister has minimum number of inmates who are not gangsters and have maintained good conduct.



Sisodia was arrested on February 26 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after being grilled for close to eight hours. He was earlier sent to 7-day CBI remand. Later, a Delhi court sent him to judicial custody till March 20.