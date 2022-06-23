ITO demolition: MCD says it will build a lane in place of encroachments
New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday said that it will restore the lane near the Jadeed Qabristan Ahle Islam at ITO where nearly 50 illegal structures were removed by the civic body on Wednesday. Officials associated with the demolition drive said it will take another week to remove the debris from the site after which they will redevelop the space.
A senior municipal official from the central zone, overseeing the drive, said that there was at least 100 truckload of debris scattered at the site.
On Wednesday, the MCD pressed four bulldozers, five trucks and around 30 labourers into action and removed 50 structures located on the periphery of the Qabristan, the capital’s biggest graveyard for Muslims. The structures mostly housed shops, offices, godowns and tea stalls.
Another MCD official said that preliminary estimates are being prepared to redevelop the area. “The entire back lane will be re-laid with reinforced concrete cement road and the original road width of 9.2 meters will be restored. A footpath will be made for pedestrian movement and space for parking will also be earmarked. An MCD authorized parking is already operating on Maharao Krishna Marg and the load on the outer service lane will be shared by the back lane,” official said.
The official added that since the area was poorly lit, it has been decided to install 15 streetlights in the lane to improve visibility along the burial ground’s boundary wall.
Corporation officials added that the encroachments also hindered movement of ambulances used to transport bodies to the graveyard.
Haji Qayumuddin, who heads the managing committee of Qabristan Ahle Islam, said that the corporation should ensure that encroachments did not recur. “We do not allow vehicles inside the burial ground during normal circumstances. We have narrow pathways inside the facility which were used by hearse vans during Covid, but it allowed in rare cases. MCD should keep the width of footpath minimal and make the road wider for movement of vehicles,” he added.
-
Maha crisis: On rebel MLAs living in Assam, CM Sarma he has no clue
The situation in Maharashtra has turned more against Shiv Sena supremo and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray after more and more MLAs joined rebel colleague Eknath Shinde's camp. Party's Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut has asked all the rebel MLAs to come back to Mumbai and “show courage”, even as he said that the Sena is open to discussing the possibility of quitting the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) front it shares with Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
-
Prostate Cancer: Causes, symptoms, risk factors and treatment
“Cancer of the prostate is the second leading site of cancer among males in metro cities like Delhi, Kolkata, and Pune and the third leading cause in cities like Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The main reason for the increase in Prostatic cancer is due to an increase in the aged population, changing lifestyles, increased awareness, and easy access to medical facilities in cities,” said Dr Prasanth Kandra.
-
Coach rescues US swimmer Anita Alvarez after she faints midway while competing
Her coach Andrea Fuentes, who was present at the pool side, then jumped into action and averted a tragedy at the world championships swimming competition.
-
‘Just like prez polls’: Cong's Kharge fires salvo at BJP as Maha crisis deepens
Mallikarjun Kharge said the Congress party will stand with the MVA regime and wants to work together. "The present Maharashtra government is doing developmental work in the state. [The] BJP [is] trying to destabilise the Maharashtra government. They did the same in the past too in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, [and] Goa,” he was quoted as saying.
-
No Rani Rampal again as India announce 18-member squad for 2022 CWG
Star striker Rani Rampal has been left out of the Indian women's hockey squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, with goalkeeper Savita Punia set to lead the 18-member squad which was announced on Thursday. Rani had earlier been left out of the squad for the upcoming FIH World Cup after being unable to recover fully from a hamstring injury. Coach Janneke Schopman had said at the time that Rani is yet to fully recover from the knock that has kept her largely out of action since she led the team's inspirational performance at last year's Tokyo Olympics.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics