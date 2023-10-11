ITPO announces rules, tariff for hosting events at Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam

The India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), which oversees the Pragati Maidan complex, has announced the booking policy and tariff rates for the facilities at the new International Exhibition cum Convention Centre (IECC) or “Bharat Mandapam”, which hosted the G20 Summit earlier in September. The facility, which has been pegged as one of India’s biggest MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) destinations, is built over 123 acres. (ANI)

The full-day booking tariffs range from ₹40,000 for a meeting hall, which can accommodate 50 people on the ground floor, up to ₹25 lakh for the multifunctional hall at level three, which can host around 4,000 people. The summit room, which hosted the heads of states from the 19 countries and the EU during the summit, can be booked for ₹12 lakh.

ITPO has put stringent conditions on cleanliness, housekeeping and maintenance in place to ensure the upkeep of the facility, including complete prohibition of chewing/spitting paan, which can invite a fine of ₹1,00,000.

The venue will be open to hold conferences, trade promotion events, seminars, symposiums, etc., but people will not be able to book it for wedding functions or parties, an ITPO official said.

“Since the completion of the two-day G20 summit in September, there has been very high curiosity about the venue and we have received various delegations from government departments, armed forces and private organisations to use the facility,” an ITPO official said.

“Unlike Vigyan Bhavan, the unique feature about the convention centre is that it can be used for small meetings of 50 people at one end to massive gatherings of over 7,000 people,” the official said.

The facility, which has been pegged as one of India’s biggest MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) destinations, is built over 123 acres.

The complex has been under redevelopment since 2017. The central convention facility of Bharat Mandapam is spread over three levels. The lowest floor, or L1, has 18 rooms of varying capacities. It has conference rooms for 50, 100 and 200 people and VIP lounges.

The details regarding bookings and tariffs are also available on the ITPO website https://www.indiatradefair.com/.

According to an order issued by the ITPO general manager, Devender Pal, on October 5, the full-day rental for the facilities at Level 1 ranges from ₹40,000 for a meeting room for 50 people, ₹60,000 for a room with 100 people and ₹1,30,000 for space which can accommodate 200 people.

“This floor also hosts the “PM Room” premium complex for important meetings that can be booked for ₹3 lakh,” the official added. All these spaces are also available for half-day bookings with the smallest room of 50 people available for ₹25,000 for half a day.

The timings for half-day tenancy for each meeting room have been fixed as 4am to 3pm (11 hours) and 4pm to 2am (10 hours).

A second ITPO official said that the second floor, or L2, has two large halls with a fixed seating capacity of 600 and 900 each and a summit room with a round table seating space for at least 85 people.

This floor also has a large lounge area adjoining the summit room that can be used as a conference room. The booking rates for auditoriums with 600 and 900 capacities are ₹4 lakh and ₹5 lakh, respectively, while the summit room costs ₹12 lakh.

The second ITPO official also said that the entire complex displays decorations, art installations and themes related to Indian culture and heritage through the interiors. The carpets across the centre are from Kashmir and Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh and artworks outside the summit room are miniature paintings from Rajasthan. To ensure the maintenance and upkeep of the new facility, ITPO has decided to keep stringent fines on activities that can damage or deface the ₹2,700 crore facility.

The top third floor, or L3, has a large main hall with a capacity to host 4,000 people (multifunctional hall) and an adjoining amphitheatre (plenary hall) that can seat 3,000 people. “There is a movable screen dividing these two spaces. Both these spaces can also be combined to accommodate over 7,000 people,” the official added.

Level 3 is also the costliest portion of the convention center with a tariff of ₹15 lakh for the plenary hall and ₹25 lakh for the multifunctional hall. The open-air amphitheatre is available for ₹2 lakh. The convention centre can accommodate 1,000 vehicles at the surface parking and another 4,000 in underground parking lots.

The shape of the building is derived from the Shankha (conch shell), and different walls and facades of the convention centre depict elements of India’s traditional art installations including “Surya Shakti” highlighting India’s efforts in harnessing solar energy, “Zero to ISRO”, celebrating our achievements in space, Pancha Mahabhuta—Aakash (sky), Vayu (air), Agni (fire), Jal (water), Prithvi (Earth), among others—depicting the five elements. Various paintings and tribal art forms from different regions of the country also adorn the convention centre.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON