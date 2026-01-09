Jailed gangster Rajesh Bawana’s son-in-law arrested after brief shootout in Bawana

The special cell of Delhi Police on Thursday arrested the 28-year-old son-in-law of jailed gangster Rajesh Bawana, after an exchange of fire near Dariyapur bridge on the Munak Canal Road in outer Delhi’s Bawana early Thursday morning, officials said. Police said at least seven rounds were fired during the shootout. (ANI Video Grab)

Police said at least seven rounds were fired during the shootout. Of the three bullets fired by the raiding team, one struck Ankit Maan in his left leg. Maan allegedly fired four rounds, two of which hit the bulletproof vest of a head constable, who remained unhurt, officers said. A semi-automatic pistol with three cartridges and a motorcycle were recovered from the spot, they added. The shootout took place around 5.30 am.

Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Krishan Kumar said Maan had been attempting to revive the Rajesh Bawana gang, which had weakened after Rajesh Bawana’s incarceration in 2014. After coming out on interim bail in September 2025, Maan allegedly absconded and began mobilising associates.

“Maan began making extortion calls to bootleggers and businessmen, evaluated proposals for contract killings, and was actively planning the murder of rival gang members of the Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali and Himanshu Bhau gang,” Kumar said, adding that Maan planned to flee abroad after executing crimes in Delhi-NCR.

Kumar said Maan was involved in at least nine cases of murder, attempt to murder and robbery. In November 2023, Maan and his associates allegedly shot dead property dealer Ajay Dabas in Kanjhawala. Dabas was the brother of Vicky Huddal, an associate of fugitive gangster Himanshu Bhau, believed to be operating from Portugal.