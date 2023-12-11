Jamia professor suspended on sexual harassment charges exonerated by ICC, enquiry panel

The move comes after the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) and an enuiry committee set up to probe the allegations against Abid Hussain of Department of Psychology submitted their reports. HT Image

"Both the committees have submitted their respective reports to Vice Chancellor and no action or penalty has been recommended by either of the panels, except a strict warning to both the parties by disciplinary enquiry committee. In view of the recommendations, the Vice Chancellor has approved the revoking of the suspension with immediate effect," the university said in an official order.

"As no penalty has been imposed upon Dr Abid Hussain, the period of his suspension from February 22 till the date of his rejoining, will be treated as period spent on duties for all purposes," the order added.

Husain was suspended after a written complaint filed by seven faculty members of the Department of Psychology. In the complaint, the faculty members had alleged that Husain was very aggressive and used abusive and unparliamentary language towards them, particularly towards the head of the department in the presence of the Dean of the faculty, during a meeting.

The complainant had alleged that Hussain "physically assaulting the dean, made physical contact and tried to sexually assault her by making advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures".

Hussain, who had earlier rejected the allegations as a "plot by other faculty members", said his personal life was badly affected during the 10 months of the suspension period.

"Just because someone decided to frame me out of professional vengeance, my life turned hell during these months while the complainants continued to live normal life and serve the university. Sadly, there is no mechanism to take any action against those who file fake complaints but I am glad truth has prevailed," he said.