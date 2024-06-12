Janagirpuri minor stabbed to death over petty fight

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death at a park in Jahangirpuri in northwest Delhi on Tuesday over a petty fight, police officers aware of the case said, adding that they have arrested three people in connection with the case. Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Jitendra Meena identified the victim as Manish Kumar, a resident of Jahangirpuri H Block, who was a class 10 student at a government school. (HT Photo)

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Jitendra Meena identified the victim as Manish Kumar, a resident of Jahangirpuri H Block, who was a class 10 student at a government school. The accused were identified as Abhishek Kumar, 19, Nathu (goes by one name), 18, and Dev Kumar, 18, all residents of the same locality.

The murder came to light on Tuesday evening when the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial hospital informed police about a boy being admitted with stab wounds. When police reached the hospital, authorities told them that the boy, identified as Manish, was declared brought dead.

Police then registered a case under Indian Penal Code section 302 (punishment for murder) and began probing the case.

During the investigation, police said, Manish’s friends and family told officers that he had slapped Abhishek’s younger brother around a month back, and that Abhishek harboured a grudge over the incident.

Investigators said Abhishek had bought the dagger used in the murder a few months ago.

On Tuesday evening, police said, Manish and Abhishek were sitting with their respective friends in the park when the two got into an argument. “The accused saw this as an opportunity to take revenge for his brother’s insult and stabbed him once on the left side of the chest, but it turned out to be fatal,” an officer said, on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, Manish’s family has alleged that there were three other people present with the accused at the time of the murder. “We want the other three to be arrested at the earliest and we demand the strictest punishment for them,” his uncle Naveen Kumar, 36, said.