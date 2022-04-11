JNU clash: Police awaiting complaint from ABVP to initiate ‘necessary action’
- At least six students sustained injuries on Sunday after two rival groups clashed allegedly over a JNU hostel mess serving chicken on the occasion of Ram Navami.
The Delhi Police on Monday said that they have registered a first information report (FIR) after receiving a complaint from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students affiliated with Left groups and are awaiting the same from Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) to initiate “appropriate legal action”. At least six students sustained injuries on Sunday after two rival groups clashed allegedly over a hostel mess in JNU serving non-vegetarian food on the occasion of Ram Navami.
Delhi Police confirmed the receipt of a complaint from members of the JNU students’ union (JNUSU) belonging to Left groups, including the Students Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students Association (AISA).
“Accordingly, we have a registered an FIR under section 323/341/509/506/34 of Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is on to collect factual, scientific evidence and identify the culprits," said deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Manoj C.
DCP Manoj further stated that "students belonging to Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad have also intimated that they will be giving the complaint today morning".
“On receipt of the same, necessary action will be taken.”
ABVP and Left students traded charges against each other over the clash that broke out between two groups in JNU on Sunday evening. JNUSU president and member SFI Aishe Ghosh alleged that ABVP members assaulted members of the Kaveri Hostel mess after objecting to chicken being served in the mess as part of the Sunday dinner menu.
ABVP members, on the other hand, claimed that members of Left-wing student outfits disrupted a prayer organised on the occasion of Ram Navami by shouting slogans. Rohit Kumar, president of the JNU unit of ABVP, said no member of the outfit was involved in the row.
“The poster for the pooja had been put up three days ago. Since then, some members of JNUSU and Left-leaning outfits were saying that they will not allow the event to take place on the campus. The pooja was delayed since students were raising slogans,” said Kumar, adding that ABVP was only standing in solidarity with the students who were performing the prayers.
SDMC to soon release book on heritage sites
South Delhi Municipal Corporation will soon launch a second edition of a documented collection of heritage sites located in the jurisdiction of the corporation, the spokesperson of the civic body said Sunday. The second volume of the book 'Glorious Heritage', released by SDMC will include information on 160 heritage sites.
2 held for selling adulterated ghee
Delhi Police arrested two men for allegedly selling adulterated ghee and risking the health of people, police said on Sunday, adding that they recovered over 1,200 litres of adulterated ghee of different brands from the suspects. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma identified the suspects as Anshul Bansal (22) and Arjun Kumar (30), both residents of Rohini.
Delhiwale: In search of the elusive mulberries
There are papayas, grapes, apples, bel, pomegranates, guavas, bananas and even the early mangoes. But mulberries are nowhere to be seen here in the lanes of Old Delhi. This afternoon, Munna Bhai (real name : Om Prakash)has sold almost all of his day's stock of mulberries. What remains is lying glistening wet in a straw basket. Munna Bhai has a theory on why mulberries are not widely sold on the streets of our city.
Wheat crop on 200 acres gutted in Karnal
Standing wheat crop spread over 200 acres was reduced to ashes in a fire in Karnal's Kachhwa village on Sunday. Farmers said that the crop and fodder that was gutted was worth ₹1 crore. Five fire tenders took several hours to douse the flames. Another farmer Phool Singh of Kachhwa village -- whose crop on six acres was destroyed -- said the government should come forward to help the farmers.
Haryana farmers know how to fight for their rights: RLD chief Jayant
Rashtriya Lok Dal national president Jayant Chaudhary on Sunday visited Hisar and met the farmers, who are protesting to seek compensation for their damaged crops at Khedi Chowpata, Bass and Balsamand villages. Jayant said the farmers of Haryana are brave and they know how to fight for their rights. Slamming the Centre, the RLD chief asked where are those BJP leaders who used to come on streets after any hike in fuel and LPG prices.
