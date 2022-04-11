JNU clash: Police awaiting complaint from ABVP to initiate ‘necessary action’

The Delhi Police on Monday said that they have registered a first information report (FIR) after receiving a complaint from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students affiliated with Left groups and are awaiting the same from Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) to initiate “appropriate legal action”. At least six students sustained injuries on Sunday after two rival groups clashed allegedly over a hostel mess in JNU serving non-vegetarian food on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Delhi Police confirmed the receipt of a complaint from members of the JNU students’ union (JNUSU) belonging to Left groups, including the Students Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students Association (AISA).

“Accordingly, we have a registered an FIR under section 323/341/509/506/34 of Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is on to collect factual, scientific evidence and identify the culprits," said deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Manoj C.

DCP Manoj further stated that "students belonging to Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad have also intimated that they will be giving the complaint today morning".

“On receipt of the same, necessary action will be taken.”

ABVP and Left students traded charges against each other over the clash that broke out between two groups in JNU on Sunday evening. JNUSU president and member SFI Aishe Ghosh alleged that ABVP members assaulted members of the Kaveri Hostel mess after objecting to chicken being served in the mess as part of the Sunday dinner menu.

ABVP members, on the other hand, claimed that members of Left-wing student outfits disrupted a prayer organised on the occasion of Ram Navami by shouting slogans. Rohit Kumar, president of the JNU unit of ABVP, said no member of the outfit was involved in the row.

“The poster for the pooja had been put up three days ago. Since then, some members of JNUSU and Left-leaning outfits were saying that they will not allow the event to take place on the campus. The pooja was delayed since students were raising slogans,” said Kumar, adding that ABVP was only standing in solidarity with the students who were performing the prayers.