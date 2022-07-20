JNU students allege violation of rules in hostel allotment
New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union on Tuesday alleged that reservation policies were being violated in the hostel allotment process at the varsity with the administration not allocating hostels to SC/ST students on a priority basis.
JNUSU alleged that the Dean of Students (DoS) had lost data of several students due to which students had not been allocated P1 hostels while the list of P2 category was out. “Hostels are not being allotted on priority basis for SC/ST students and there are discrepancies in OBC reservations as well,” said the JNUSU.
The students’ body also accused the DoE of acting in a biased manner. “………Complete nexus of the ABVP and the DoS, where several complaints have been raised where hostels were allotted to selected students if they came through those channels,” said the JNUSU on Tuesday.
The union demanded that JNU’s SC/ST/OBC Cell and Equal Opportunity Office take note of the “scuttling” of reservation policies. It also sought that a high-level enquiry committee is constituted to look into the discrepancies, flouting of reservation policies and the violation of policies of the hostel manual.
On Monday, the JNUSU staged a protest to press for the allotment of hostels and the correction of discrepancies in the last hostel allotment list released on Friday. While the DoS released a fresh list after correcting the discrepancies, the names of several students from post-graduate courses in the P1 category were missing, stated the JNUSU. “On being enquired, the DoS office responded saying that the system at IHA is not having the names of these students,” the JNUSU said.
Dean of Students Sudheer Pratap Singh did not respond to calls and texts seeking comment.
3,000 calls received on Delhi govt’s anti-pollution toll-free number
New Delhi: Twelve days after launching the 'Paryavaran Mitra' campaign which asks people to come forward as volunteers and assist the Delhi government in its fight against pollution, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said the government had so far received over 3,500 missed calls on their toll-free number. Rai was chairing a review meeting on the process for selecting these volunteers, stating the environment department had begun the initial screening process.
Delhi: Man beaten to death over honking and parking car in Saket
A 34-year-old man was killed and Rohit's two friends, both brothers, were injured after they were attacked with concrete flooring blocks and stones allegedly by a group of six men following an altercation over honking and parking of a car near Saket Metro station in south Delhi early Saturday.
MCD Budget: Fixing liabilities next on the agenda for civic body
The unified corporation, which came into existence by subsuming the three municipal bodies of Delhi on May 22, 2022, focused on creating an administrative set up in its first month and rationalization of taxes, levies and financial heads of accounts in its second month. Senior MCD officials say that now with budget being finalised, the corporation will focus on clearing its liabilities and finalizing its “schedule of establishment”.
MP Girish Bapat seeks funds for Hadapsar railway station development
In a bid to develop and shift some of the train operations from Pune railway station, speaking at the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Pune Member of Parliament Girish Bapat demanded funds for the development of Hadapsar railway station. Since last few years, Pune railway division has been planning to shift some operations from Pune railway station to Hadapsar. Currently, three long-route trains start from Hadapsar railway station, including the Hadapsar-Hyderabad express train.
MCD Budget: Sanitation gets maximum allocation
New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has finalised the budgetary estimates of Rs 15,276 crore for the financial year 2022-23, with sanitation measures getting the maximum allocation of 27.9%, according to the Budget estimates cleared by the special officer. This marks another phase in the evolution of the unification of the three civic bodies -- East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.
