Juvenile dies after assault by two inmates in Delhi

A 17-year-old boy lodged inside a juvenile correction home at Majnu Ka Tila in north Delhi died allegedly after he was assaulted by two other inmates over a bathing dispute on Tuesday morning, police said on Wednesday. A 17-year-old boy lodged inside a juvenile correction home died allegedly after he was assaulted by two other inmates on Tuesday morning (Archive)

The two inmates accused of the murder include a 17-year-old boy who was apprehended with the deceased in an attempt to murder case. The other attacker, aged around 20, was apprehended in 2022 in a murder case, police said.

The two have been booked for murder in a case lodged under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sahita at the Timarpur police station, officers said.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Raja Banthia said the Timarpur police received information from Hindu Rao hospital regarding the death of a minor boy on Tuesday.

Investigation found that around 9.15am on Tuesday, an altercation broke out between the teenager and another 17-year-old inmate over who will bathe first in the washing zone. The 17-year-old told a 20-year-old inmate about the altercation, after which the two beat the teenager due to which he collapsed, police said.

“Two guards were present outside the washing zone. They raised an alarm after which the injured boy was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” the DCP said.

The deceased was a resident of Tigri in south Delhi. He was apprehended and lodged in the correction home in an attempt to murder case registered at the Hauz Khas police station this year, said a police officer familiar with the case, who asked not to be named.

The body of the deceased was sent to Hindu Rao Hospital. The autopsy will be conducted on Thursday. An investigating team has sent a request to the Delhi government for the constitution of the board of doctors for conducting the postmortem examination that will be videographed.